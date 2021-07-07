Builders Firstsource divests Eastern U.S. Gypsum Distribution Operations, terms undisclosed

Jul. 07, 2021 7:35 AM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)BLDRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • To focus on its core value-added business, Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) has sold the assets of its standalone Eastern U.S. Gypsum Distribution Operations to L&W Supply.
  • Builders FirstSource entered into the gypsum business through the acquisition of Probuild on July 31, 2015, consisting of 21 facilities located throughout the Northeast and Southeast U.S. which generated sales of ~$160M in 2020.
  • Deal value were not disclosed.
  • The transaction is expected to close 3Q21.
  • Yesterday, the company announced the transfer of its stock listing from Nasdaq to NYSE, effective July 19.
