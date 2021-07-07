Algernon provides enrollment update for mid-stage IPF and chronic cough ifenprodil study
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AGNPF) has reached 70% of its enrollment target for its Phase 2 clinical study of its re-purposed drug NP-120 (Ifenprodil) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic cough.
- The 20-patient proof-of-concept trial aims to determine the efficacy of Ifenprodil in the preservation of lung function (including biomarkers of fibrosis), as well as the reduction of associated chronic cough frequency in IPF patients.
- Ifenprodil has been shown to mediate anti-inflammatory responses and reduce pulmonary fibrosis in a murine model of IPF, and "significantly reduced" cough frequency and delayed cough onset in a guinea pig acute cough model, the company said.
- Algernon had announced that it will not be advancing Ifenprodil into a Phase 3 clinical study for COVID-19, earlier this week.