Atlas Technical Consultants acquires O'Neill Service Group
Jul. 07, 2021 7:45 AM ETAtlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (ATCX)ATCXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) has completed the acquisition of O'Neill Service Group, a construction quality assurance and environmental services firm.
- OSG was formed in 2008 as an environmental and geological services provider in the Pacific Northwest and has since expanded its product offerings to adapt to the demand for support on large scale infrastructure and transit projects.
- The acquisition of OSG deepens Atlas’ presence in the Pacific Northwest and provides an opportunity to cross sell broader services to clients and increase market share.
- OSG's founder, Dennis O'Neill, will continue to lead the OSG team in coordination with Atlas' senior leadership.
- Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed; inclusive of this transaction, the company will have 36,973,313 common shares outstanding, consisting of 32,738,990 class A shares and 4,234,323 class B shares.