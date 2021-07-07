Abeona Therapeutics reports updated EB-101 data in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa
Jul. 07, 2021 7:49 AM ETAbeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)ABEOBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) announces updated Phase 1/2a clinical trial results up to six years following treatment with EB-101 for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).
- The data showed that investigator assessment of wound healing of 50% or greater from baseline was present in 69% of treated wounds (n=18/26) at 3 years, 93% (n=14/15) at 4 years, 80% (n=12/15) at 5 years, and 80% (n=4/5) at 6 years.
- The updated results also included investigator assessment of the presence of pain in treated wounds up to six years following treatment with EB-101.
- The data showed that pain was absent in all treated wounds evaluated at 3, 4, and 6 years of follow up, compared with presence of pain at baseline in 53% of treated wounds.
- RDEB is a rare, genetic connective tissue disorder characterized by severe skin wounds that cause pain and can lead to systemic complications impacting the length and quality of life.
- The results were reported at the Society for Pediatric Dermatology (SPD) 46th Annual Meeting.