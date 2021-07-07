Biohaven reports preliminary Q2 NURTEC revenue of $93M; shares rise 12%
Jul. 07, 2021
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (NYSE:BHVN) jumps 11.8% premarket after reporting preliminary net product revenue of $93M for NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for Q2 2021 (consensus $53.89M).
- Total prescriptions of NURTEC ODT from product launch as of June 30, 2021 were over 750,000, with approx. 38,000 unique prescribers.
- "During the quarter, we saw robust growth of NURTEC ODT in the acute treatment of migraine and initial strong growth in the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in the last few weeks after receiving the prevention approval from the FDA," Vlad Coric, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Biohaven commented.