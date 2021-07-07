Decibel Cannabis team up with Union Cannabis Group to expand brand portfolio with the addition of Dabstract

Cannabis bud and oil for Medicinal Use on a retro wood background
skodonnell/E+ via Getty Images

  • Decibel Cannabis (OTCQB:DBCCF) has entered into a strategic partnership with Union Cannabis Group to expand former's brand portfolio with the addition of Dabstract, a leading premium concentrate and vape brand.
  • Under the strategic partnership, Decibel has gained access to product formulations and intellectual property for the manufacturing of vapes and concentrates and allows Decibel to acquire the exclusive right to produce these distinct product formulations for its existing brands, as well as, to manufacture and distribute UCG's branded products under the Dabstract brand.
  • "This strategic partnership bolsters our product development pipeline in the high growth vape and concentrate product categories while strengthening our brand portfolio by bringing the renowned Dabstract brand to the Canadian marketplace," says Paul Wilson, CEO.
