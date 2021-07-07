1847 Goedeker signs definitive agreement to acquire appliance retailer

  • 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) has signed a definitive purchase agreement with a Florida-based, premium and luxury appliance retailer.
  • This strategic acquisition is an early step toward a more significant investment in the Florida market.
  • The transaction is anticipated to be completed during Q3 2021.
  • "Consistent with our long-term strategy, this transaction serves as a steppingstone for our company to expand its reach in the Florida and southeastern U.S. markets, and change the way Americans purchase appliances across the country." stated Doug Moore, Goedekers' CEO.
  • Shares +3.95% premarket to $3.68.
