1847 Goedeker signs definitive agreement to acquire appliance retailer
Jul. 07, 2021 8:44 AM ET1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED)GOEDBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) has signed a definitive purchase agreement with a Florida-based, premium and luxury appliance retailer.
- This strategic acquisition is an early step toward a more significant investment in the Florida market.
- The transaction is anticipated to be completed during Q3 2021.
- "Consistent with our long-term strategy, this transaction serves as a steppingstone for our company to expand its reach in the Florida and southeastern U.S. markets, and change the way Americans purchase appliances across the country." stated Doug Moore, Goedekers' CEO.
- Shares +3.95% premarket to $3.68.