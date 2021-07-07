Xenon completes patient randomization in mid-stage XEN1101 epilepsy trial

  • Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) announces that it has completed randomization in its mid-stage trial of epilepsy treatment XEN1101.
  • Based on completion of patient randomization, Xenon expects to report topline results from the Phase 2b X-TOLE trial in late September to mid-October 2021.
  • The trial looks to evaluate the clinical efficacy, safety, and tolerability of XEN1101 administered as adjunctive treatment in about 300 adult patients with focal epilepsy.
  • The primary endpoint is the median percent change in monthly focal seizure frequency from baseline compared to treatment period of active versus placebo.
  • The company had inked a research deal for XEN1101 in major depressive disorder, in March.
