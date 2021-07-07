Lloyd Banking Group enters private residential rental market
Jul. 07, 2021 8:47 AM ETLloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)LYGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) enters into the residential rental market with the launch of Citra Living, as it aims to expand the availability of affordable homes in the U.K.
- The business will initially start small, with a focus on buying and renting "good quality newly built properties," the company said in a statement.
- LYG stock gains 0.8% in premarket trading.
- It first development will be Fletton Quays in Peterborough, where 45 apartments will be available over coming weeks. It expects to acquire about 400 properties by the end of the year, with a plan to double that in 2022.
- The bank plans to work with housebuilders through partnerships to identify sites and support the buildings of additional housing, with Citra Living buying the rental element of the new developments.
- The new business will be a standalone brand as part of Lloyds Banking Group and will focus solely on the rental market.
- "The move builds on the Group’s existing support for the housing market as one of the biggest mortgage lenders to first-time buyers, home movers and private landlords," the company said.
- The new unit will also provide services to renters by partnering with a specialized residential service company that has expertise in the housing sector.
- Last month, KKR announced the formation of My Community Homes, which will buy and manage single-family rental homes in the U.S.