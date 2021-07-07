Dosing underway in Moderna's Phase 1/2 study of seasonal flu mRNA vaccine
- The first participants have been dosed in Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) Phase 1/2 study of mRNA-1010, the Company’s quadrivalent seasonal influenza mRNA vaccine candidate.
- The study will evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of mRNA-1010 in healthy adults 18 years and older in U.S.
- The Company intends to enroll approx. 180 participants. mRNA-1010 is Moderna’s first seasonal influenza vaccine candidate to enter the clinic and targets lineages recommended by the WHO for the prevention of influenza, including seasonal influenza A H1N1, H3N2 and influenza B Yamagata and Victoria.