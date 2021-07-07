The 10-year Treasury yield just fell below 1.3%
Jul. 07, 2021 8:53 AM ETiShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), TBTTBT, TLTBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor164 Comments
- The economy and inflation (and equities) continue to roar, but the news isn't impressing the bond market, where yields at the long end of the curve continue to decline. The 10-year Treasury is down another five basis points this morning, now just a hair under 1.30%, the lowest level since February.
- The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) +0.85% premarket; the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT) -1.45%.
- It's possible that bonds are signaling a second-half economic slowdown, perhaps due to a resurgence in Covid-19. It's also possible that all sense of price discovery has been lost thanks to developed-world central banks buying hundreds of billions of assets each month with freshly created currency.
- A check of Europe finds rates there tumbling as well, with the German 10-year Bund yield at -0.298% and Spain at 0.321%.
- This morning's Alpha Trader podcast explores the move in rates and the outlook for inflation.