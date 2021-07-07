Safe-T Group expects Q2 revenue growth of ~50% to 65%
Jul. 07, 2021 8:55 AM ETSafe-T Group Ltd (SFET)SFETBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) shares +2% premarket on expecting Q2 revenues in the range of $1.62M-$1.78M, +50% to +65% Y/Y.
- "Moreover, Safe-T continued to increase its operations with a demonstrated growth of approximately 60%. The security and privacy sectors in which the Company operates, hold rapid demand and we believe we will continue to see these trends in the upcoming quarters," said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T.
- Q2 results will be out by August 31, 2021.
- Expectations does not include revenues from the recent acquisition of CyberKick Ltd. on July 4, 2021, which are expected to contribute to the revenues starting from 3Q21.