Greek-yogurt giant Chobani files confidentially for IPO that could value firm at $10B
Jul. 07, 2021 9:03 AM ETKO, PEPBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Greek-yogurt giant Chobani said Wednesday that it’s confidentially filed for an IPO that could reportedly value the company at as much as $10B.
- Chobani said in a statement that it filed IPO paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, but offered few details. For example, the company said the number of shares it plans to sell and the initial public offering’s expected per-share price range “have not yet been determined.”
- Similarly, Chobani didn’t say what exchange it plans to list on or which ticker symbol it will use, only noting that it “expects to commence the public offering following completion of the SEC review process, subject to market and other conditions.”
- New Berlin, N.Y.-based Chobani bills itself as “America's No. 1 yogurt brand,” and also makes oatmilk, dairy- and plant-based creamers, ready-to-drink coffee and plant-based probiotic drinks.”
- The Wall Street Journal quoted unnamed sources earlier this year as saying that the brand could fetch as much as $7B to $10B valuation in an IPO.
- In 2016, Chobani rejected an offer from Pepsico (NASDAQ:PEP) to buy a majority stake in the firm for an undisclosed sum. The yogurt giant said at the time that it was only interested in selling a minority position in the company.
- Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had also reportedly kicked the tires on Chobani in 2015, but decided to take a pass.