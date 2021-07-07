Digital Ally new healthcare business unit acquires medical billing company
Jul. 07, 2021 9:12 AM ETDigital Ally, Inc. (DGLY)DGLYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Digital Ally's (NASDAQ:DGLY) new healthcare business unit, Digital Ally Healthcare, has acquired a medical billing company located in the Mid-West, providing revenue cycle management services for over 40 physician clients in diverse specialties.
- Digital Healthcare made the acquisition through its joint venture with Nobility, an eight-year old RCM company servicing the medical industry.
- The purchase price was $1.2M with ~70% paid in cash at the closing and the balance through an earn-out promissory note bearing interest at 3% payable over 30 months.
- The acquisition is expected to generate ~$1.0M in annual revenues.
- The earnout note is subject to adjustment based on future revenues and client retention of the acquired company.
- Shares are up 2.30% PM.