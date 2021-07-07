Tenax Therapeutics reports retirement of CEO and $10M PIPE financing
Jul. 07, 2021 9:09 AM ETTenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX)TENXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) announces that effective July 13, 2021, Mr. Anthony A. DiTonno will retire as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of the Company, following a successful decade of service with the Company.
- The Board has appointed Mr. Christopher T. Giordano to serve as CEO and a Director of the Company, effective July 14.
- Mr. Giordano, most recently served as President of IQVIA Biotech and IQVIA MedTech.
- In addition, the company has entered into agreement with a single institutional investor for the issuance and sale of 4,773,269 units at $2.095/unit.
- Each unit consists of one unregistered pre-funded warrant to purchase one common share and one unregistered warrant to purchase one share of common stock.
- In aggregate, 9,546,538 shares of the Company’s common stock are underlying the warrants.
- The unregistered pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.0001/share. The five and one-half years unregistered warrants have an exercise price of $1.97/share.
- The aggregate gross proceeds are expected to be ~$10M.
- Closing date is July 8.
- TENX shares up 2% premarket at $2.02.