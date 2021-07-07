Elys Game rallies on acquiring U.S. Bookmaking for $12M in stock, cash transaction
Jul. 07, 2021 9:10 AM ETElys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS)ELYSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Bookmakers Company US, a Nevada limited liability company doing business as U.S. Bookmaking.
- Pursuant to the purchase agreement, Elys will pay $12M on the Closing Date of which 50% will be payable in cash and 50% in common stock at a price equal to the volume weighted average price of Elys stock.
- In addition, members of USB will have an opportunity to receive up to an additional $38M plus a potential premium of 10% based upon achievement of certain EBITDA milestones during the next 4 years, payable 50% in cash and 50% in stock.
- Closing of the transaction is conditional on the satisfactory completion of due diligence, and if required, the approval of Elys’s shareholders and Nasdaq.
- "The addition of a proprietary sports betting platform will allow USB to customize features that our clients desire while having full control of our cost structure” said Vic Salerno, President and founder of USB.
- ELYS shares +4.24% premarket to $4.18.