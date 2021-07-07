VPC Impact Acquisition to file amendment to proposed Bakkt merger
Jul. 07, 2021 9:11 AM ETBakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)BKKTBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VIH), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Victory Park Capital, plans to file Amendment No. 2 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to the Form S-4 registration statement related to its merger with digital asset marketplace Bakkt.
- The registration statement will include a preliminary proxy statement with respect to the merger, and updated disclosures in response to SEC comments to make progress towards concluding the transaction. Once the deal closes, VPC Impact Acquisition will be renamed as 'Bakkt Holdings, Inc.' and trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "BKKT."
- VPC Impact Acquisition commented, "We have established June 28, 2021 as the record date for the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders to approve the anticipated Business Combination."
- The deal was first announced on January 11, 2021. It has so far been approved unanimously by the VPC Impact Acquisition's Board of Directors and Bakkt's board of managers and unitholders. It is still pending VPC Impact Acquisition shareholders' approval.
- VIH +0.3% premarket