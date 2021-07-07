Orbit international reports strong bookings in its electronic business segment
Jul. 07, 2021 9:16 AM ETOrbit International Corp. (ORBT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Orbit international's (OTCPK:ORBT) electronic group has reported bookings in excess of $3.25M for Q2 2021.
- The company notes deliveries of some of these orders have already started and are expected to continue through Q3 2022.
- "We are pleased to report that orders for the OEG (electronic group) exceeded $3,250,000 for the second quarter of 2021. These orders included approximately $770,000 for a display used on several aircraft programs and over $730,000 in orders received by our Q-Vio Corp. subsidiary for its displays used for both defense and industrial applications," says Orbit International's President and CEO Mitchell Binder.
- In power segment, the company reported that its Power Group has received additional orders in June utilizing its VPX technology, which is expected to be a driving force of future revenue growth for this segment. However, the company's increase in VPX power supply bookings continue to be offset by weak bookings from its commercial division.
