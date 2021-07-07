Immucell rallies on strong preliminary Q2 sales $4.5M, increased backlog orders
Jul. 07, 2021 9:29 AM ETImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)ICCCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) expects to report a 53% Y/Y, or $1.6M, increase in total product sales to ~$4.5M during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
- This level of quarterly sales is a near record for the Co., second only to the $4.9M recorded during the seasonally-high Q1 of 2020.
- Also expects to report a 10% Y/Y, or $0.77M, increase in total product sales to ~$8.6M during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.
- As indicated by these sales results, the Co. has largely completed the critical objectives of its $3.5M investment to increase its First Defense® production capacity from ~$16.5M to ~$23M in terms of annual sales value.
- The Company also anticipates initiating an additional investment of ~$0.8M during Q3 of this year to increase its First Defense® production capacity further to ~$30M or more/year by the Q3 2022.
- The backlog of orders increased from ~$1.8M as of Dec. 31, 2020 to ~$3.1M as of March 31, 2021.
- As a result of expanding production capacity, the Co. expects to report that they shipped 11%, or $435K, more product during Q2 2021 than Q1 and that reduced the backlog to ~$1.9M as of June 30, 2021.”
- ICCC +3.01% premarket to $9.94.