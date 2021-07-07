Nutraceutical company The Better Being files for NYSE IPO

Jul. 07, 2021 9:59 AM ETBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • The Better Being has proposed initial public offering of its common stock, as per the filing with SEC in Form S-1 registration statement.
  • The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.
  • The stock will be listed on NYSE under the ticker symbol "BBCO".
  • The Better Being is a whole-body wellness platform that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes vitamins, supplements, minerals and personal care products through a portfolio of differentiated brands. Its core brands include Solaray, KAL, Zhou, Nu U, Heritage Store, Life Flo and Zand Immunity.
