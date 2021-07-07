MICT amends May 2021 shelf registration filing

Jul. 07, 2021 10:03 AM ETMICT, Inc. (MICT)MICTBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • MICT (MICT -5.9%) has submitted an amendment to the S-3 registration statement it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 17, 2021.
  • The company reiterated that its filing is aimed at registering part of the restricted shares it has already issued, and registering a new shelf registration statement to tap future potential growth opportunities.
  • In its filing in May, MICT disclosed a shelf registration process under which it may offer and sell common, preferred and depositary shares and other securities for total gross proceeds of up to $750M.
  • Press Release
