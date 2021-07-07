Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Plus launches three new linear channels on VIZIO Smartcast
Jul. 07, 2021 10:04 AM ETChicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE), VZIOCSSE, VZIOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
Vertigo3d/iStock via Getty Images
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE +0.5%) launches three linear channels on VIZIO (VZIO +1.9%) Smartcast: Crackle Spotlight, Crackle Classics, and Truli.
- In addition to the Crackle streaming channels, VIZIO provides convenient access to on-screen apps like Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, Prime Video and YouTube TV.
- “Crackle is thrilled to expand our relationship with VIZIO and share our Crackle originals and exclusives, as well as our growing library of thousands of movies, docu-series, sports content, and classic TV as well as family-friendly content from Truli with SmartCast users. With this new destination for our streaming channels, we are also bringing to our advertisers a new and growing audience on VIZIO SmartCast.” said President of Crackle Plus, Philippe Guelton.