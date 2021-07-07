Sterling Bancorp announces latest fintech investment in Verdigris Holdings
Jul. 07, 2021 10:10 AM ETSterling Bancorp (STL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sterling Bancorp (STL -0.9%) says it has made strategic investment in Verdigris Holdings, the parent company of digital banking services provider BrightFi.
- Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The investment marks the latest in a series of Sterling's strategic partnerships and investment in financial technology domain to integrate well with the company's banking as a service business and accelerate its digital offerings.
- Founded in 2016, BrightFi delivers cloud-based technology solutions that deploy digital banking and other financial services to banks and non-bank institutions.
- "We announced a Banking as a Service partnership with BrightFi in April of this year, and we are thrilled to make this investment in its parent company, Verdigris Holdings," says Sterling's CFO Bea Ordonez.
- Previously (April 19): Webster Financial, Sterling Bancorp to merge in all-stock transaction