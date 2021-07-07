Sterling Bancorp announces latest fintech investment in Verdigris Holdings

Jul. 07, 2021 10:10 AM ETSterling Bancorp (STL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Sterling Bancorp (STL -0.9%) says it has made strategic investment in Verdigris Holdings, the parent company of digital banking services provider BrightFi.
  • Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The investment marks the latest in a series of Sterling's strategic partnerships and investment in financial technology domain to integrate well with the company's banking as a service business and accelerate its digital offerings.
  • Founded in 2016, BrightFi delivers cloud-based technology solutions that deploy digital banking and other financial services to banks and non-bank institutions.
  • "We announced a Banking as a Service partnership with BrightFi in April of this year, and we are thrilled to make this investment in its parent company, Verdigris Holdings," says Sterling's CFO Bea Ordonez.
  • Previously (April 19): Webster Financial, Sterling Bancorp to merge in all-stock transaction
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.