As Robinhood stock nears debut, regulators focus on payment for order flow
Jul. 07, 2021 10:20 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)HOODBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Robinhood Markets (HOOD) and its CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev face three major tasks at once as the fintech nears its initial public offering — proving to regulators that its house is in order, attracting even more retail investors to its popular trading app, and convincing prospective shareholders that it can make them money in the process.
- Meanwhile, Tenev is worth at least $1B, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and could jump far higher from equity awards linked to stock price targets, Bloomberg reports.
- Robinhood's business, which gets most of its revenue from "payment for order flow," is under scrutiny as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler orders a review of market structure issues, including PFOF.
- "The entire business model of some brokers is in the crosshairs," Tyler Gellasch, executive director of investor trade group Healthy Markets Association, told the Wall Street Journal.
- That comes on top of a record $70M that Finra ordered the company to pay for the harm caused to its customers by the app's outages in the past couple of years.
