Graystone jumps 14% on announcing revenue generation from Bitcoin Mining Operation
Jul. 07, 2021 10:18 AM ETThe Graystone Company, Inc. (GYST)GYSTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Graystone (OTCPK:GYST +13.7%) announced that the Co.'s Bitcoin Mining Operations, which began on May 20, 2021 has begun generating revenue for the Co.
- Additionally, the Co. expects an additional 1,000 Terrahash (TH/s) to come online in September.
- The Co. is working with its suppliers and investors to expediate the acquisition of additional mining equipment towards its goal of 50,000 TH/s in 2021 and 1M TH/s by 2024.
- Based on current Bitcoin pricing, 1,000 TH/s is expected to generate ~$107,280/year in revenue for the Co.
- The Co.'s goal of 50,000 TH/s is expected to generate $5,377,226 in gross revenue and $4,363,226 in net revenue.