Steel Dynamics commits to make EAF operations carbon neutral by 2050
Jul. 07, 2021 10:22 AM ETSteel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)STLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Steel Dynamics (STLD +3.2%) sets a goal to make its electric arc furnace steel mill operations carbon neutral by 2050 for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.
- Steel Dynamics says it is targeting a 20% Scope 1 and Scope 2 combined greenhouse gas emissions intensity reduction across its EAF steel mills by 2025 and a 50% reduction by 2030, compared to a 2018 baseline.
- Also, the company plans to increase the use of renewable electrical energy for its EAF steel mills to 10% by 2025 and 30% by 2030.
- The company also says it is aligned with the Science Based Targets Initiative, as its EAF steel mills plan to meet the initiative "well below 2°C" scenario target for Scope 1 and 2 combined emissions intensity by at least 2030.
- After yesterday's close, Steel Dynamics' board authorized a buyback of $1B in additional shares following the previous $500M repurchase program.