WynnBET And Colorado Rockies sign multi-year partnership

Professional Baseball Batter Hitting Baseball In Mid-Swing Close Up peepo/E+ via Getty Images

  • Mobile sports betting app, WynnBET part of Wynn Resorts (WYNN -3.5%) and the Colorado Rockies announce a multi-year partnership, whereby WynnBET will be designated as a proud sports betting partner of the major league baseball club.
  • Through the partnership, WynnBET will host several premium hospitality events and experiential activations on the main and external concourses at Rockies' home games.
  • The partnership includes several digital assets integrating WynnBET branding into the Rockies' social media accounts and team portal through the MLB Ballpark app as well as significant advertising presence on Rockies.com.
