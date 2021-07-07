Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 slip from highs into the red ahead of FOMC minutes
Jul. 07, 2021 10:53 AM ETXLF, XLE, XLP, XLUBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- U.S. equities ease off of record highs and turn red in mid-morning trading as bond prices push lower on concern that the inflation trade may stumble in the hours before the notes from the last Fed meeting are released.
- The S&P 500 edges down 0.1%, the Nasdaq falls 0.3%, and the Dow slips 0.2%, weighed down by Goldman Sachs (-1.7%) and United Health (-0.5%).
- The 10-year Treasury yield slips 1.30% for the first time since February.
- "The bond market isn't waiting for the Fed, yields are plunging again today," Matt Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management, told Bloomberg.
- Crude oil drops 2.3% to $71.66 per barrel; as a result the energy sector dips (XLE -2.4%). Exxon falls 2.5% and Schlumberger -2.9%.
- Consumer Staples (XLP +0.8%) and Utilities (XLU +0.5%) become the strongest performers in the session, as Energy and Financials (XLF -0.5%) are the weakest.
- Meanwhile, the dollar climbs, with the U.S. Dollar Index gaining 0.3% to 92.82.