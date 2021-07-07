China antitrust regulator fines Internet companies for illegal merger disclosure
Jul. 07, 2021 11:00 AM ETDiDi Global Inc. (DIDI), TCEHY, BABABEKE, MPNGF, BABA, TCEHY, DIDIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor49 Comments
- China's antitrust regulator has fined several Internet companies including companies owned by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) for failing to disclose earlier merger and acquisition transactions for approval, according to the regulator's website.
- In 22 cases, Chinese companies were fined 500,000 yuan ($75,000 each) for actions including purchasing stakes in other companies that may increase their market power, according to an AP report, which cited China's State Administration for Market Regulation or SAMR.
- The pressure on techs from China comes after the country fined Alibaba a record $2.75B in April for anti-monopoly violations and comes as the country has cracked down on ride-hailing firm DiDi (NYSE:DIDI) in recent days. In late May it was reported that KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) was also being investigated in China over alleged anti-competitive behavior.
- In late April, Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) ADRs dropped after China's antitrust regulator started a probe into alleged POFT practices at the food delivery company in response to complaints filed against Meituan.
- DIDI fell 6.8% after plunging 20% yesterday, while Alibaba dropped 0.9% and Tencent fell 2.4%.
