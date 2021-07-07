Airline travel has a strong July 4th weekend showing
Jul. 07, 2021 By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- Traveling continues to see a rise in demand with the continuation of a global re-opening. American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) has announced that they observed three times the number of passengers flown over the July 4th weekend compared to what it saw on the same weekend in 2020. AAL mentioned that it flew 2.7 million individuals and operated over 26,000 mainline and regional flights as well.
- Currently AAL is -2.82% on the day and +33.23% year-to-date.
- Between July 1st and July 5th, the Transportation Security Administration screened over 10 million people, which was shy of 12.2 million travelers who went through airports in 2019 prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Below is a throughput chart of TSA travelers over the course of one year, dating back to July 7th, 2020.
- American Airlines was not the only airline that witnessed an uptick in demand over the holiday weekend. Moreover, investors interested in learning more about the airline space and a global re-opening may look to U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS).
- JETS, headed by Frank Holmes, Chief Executive Officer who spoke with Seeking Alpha on a recent Let’s Talk ETFs Podcast, manages the only airline-specific exchange traded fund.
- JETS provides exposure to airlines such as Delta, United Airlines, Southwest, American Airlines, Alaska Air, and more.
- U.S. Global Jets ETF is currently -1.80% on the trading day and +7.69% year-to-date.
- Data looks to support a global re-opening trade, and that re-opening will have implications not only to airlines but to travel as a whole, including cruise lines, hotels, restaurants, and much more.
