Medigus slips 6% on increasing holdings in Gix to 36.7% on a fully diluted basis
Jul. 07, 2021 11:33 AM ETMedigus Ltd. (MDGS)MDGSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Medigus (MDGS -5.8%) has announced that it exercised all of its rights to convert Linkury shares to Gix Internet shares and was issued 3,954,980 additional ordinary shares of Gix, Medigus holds ~36.7% on a fully diluted basis of Gix outstanding capital.
- If a new activity is found and leads to a binding agreement and a merger, Gix Internet will examine the possibility of taking Linkury public and/or distributing its shares as a dividend to Gix’s shareholders.
- In addition, Gix announced, that Linkury has entered into a MOU, for the acquisition of a Co. from the online advertising field.
- According to Gix's announcement, revenues from this Co., expects to be more than NIS 71M in 2021.