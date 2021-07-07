LendingClub makes progress in settling FTC lawsuit, court filing shows (updated)
Jul. 07, 2021 11:34 AM ETLendingClub Corporation (LC)LCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- LendingClub (LC -3.0%) has made progress in settling a case with the FTC, according to a company spokesperson.
- "We continue to work towards a final resolution of our case and this is another step towards that outcome," the spokesperson said. "We look forward to putting this behind us."
- The settlement is contingent on the approval of the Commission, a document filed with the U.S. Northern District of California said.
- In April 2018, the FTC sued LC for deducting hidden fees from loan proceeds issued to borrowers.
This was corrected on 07/07/2021 at 2:38 PM. Changes headline and first bullet to clarify that the case is not yet settled.