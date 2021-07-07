LendingClub makes progress in settling FTC lawsuit, court filing shows (updated)

LendingClub headquarters in Silicon Valley.
  • LendingClub (LC -3.0%) has made progress in settling a case with the FTC, according to a company spokesperson.
  • "We continue to work towards a final resolution of our case and this is another step towards that outcome," the spokesperson said. "We look forward to putting this behind us."
  • The settlement is contingent on the approval of the Commission, a document filed with the U.S. Northern District of California said.
  • In April 2018, the FTC sued LC for deducting hidden fees from loan proceeds issued to borrowers.

