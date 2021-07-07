FLYHT Aerospace Solutions to raise C$6.6M in private placement

Jul. 07, 2021

  • FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCQX:FLYLF) announces a non-brokered private placement financing to issue 8.8M units at C$0.75 per share.
  • The gross proceeds will be C$6.6M.
  • The company says "Proceeds from this private placement will be used primarily to fund FLYLF’s growth initiatives including potential strategic acquisitions, to repay the Company’s outstanding debentures due on July 24, 2021 (CAD$1.8M) and for general corporate purposes."
  • The securities will be subject to a four-month hold period.
  • FLYLF's current market capitalization sits at around $16.79M.
