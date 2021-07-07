CBD of Denver reports $2.1M revenue for June 2021 with trailing 12-month revenue surpassing $27M
Jul. 07, 2021 11:58 AM ETCBD of Denver Inc. (CBDD)CBDDBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CBD of Denver (OTCPK:CBDD -2.2%) has generated $2.1M in revenue in June on a 20% increase in sales transactions partially offsetting a 27% decrease in wholesale prices.
- As of June 30, the Co. generated trailing 12-month sales of more than $27M.
- "I am extremely pleased with our team's ability to keep pace with prior monthly revenue numbers despite a dramatic decrease in wholesale prices in June, and I believe we are well positioned to continue our growth trajectory in the months ahead." commented Marcel Gamma, CEO.