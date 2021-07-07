FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy status for Valneva's chikungunya vaccine
Jul. 07, 2021
- Valneva (VALN -2.5%) has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553, by the U.S. FDA.
- Breakthrough Therapy status intends to facilitate and expedite development and review of certain new drugs for serious or life-threatening conditions.
- Valneva highlighted that it had completed recruitment for its pivotal late-stage trial, VLA1553-301, in April 2021 and expects to report topline data this summer.
- The primary objective of the trial is to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of VLA1553 at 28 days following a single immunization.