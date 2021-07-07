Huawei patent suit against Verizon moves to trial
Jul. 07, 2021 12:06 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)VZBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor16 Comments
- A patent infringement lawsuit levied by China's Huawei against Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is proceeding to trial in Texas.
- Huawei filed two lawsuits in February 2020 in Texas U.S. District courts, charging the wireless giant with unauthorized use of a dozen patents covering computer networking, download security and video communications. Verizon filed counterclaims, calling the suits "nothing more than a PR stunt."
- One of the suits - covering a small number of patents related to optical transport networks - is moving to jury selection today, while the other (covering wireless patents) is scheduled to go to trial in October.
- Reuters previously reported that Huawei was seeking licensing fees of more than $1B for use of more than 230 of its patents.