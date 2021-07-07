Harmony says full-year gold production met guidance
- Harmony Gold (HMY +0.4%) says it produced 1.5M-1.55M oz. of gold for FY 2021 ended June 30, meeting company guidance set in May when the miner cut expectations from its previous outlook of 1.56M-1.6 M oz.
- Harmony says it met its strategic objectives for FY 2021, and is "confident in our ability to deliver long-term positive shareholder and stakeholder returns and remain committed to achieving our strategic objective of safe, profitable ounces."
- The company says its vaccination program is underway after receiving accreditation to administer the COVID-19 vaccine by the South African government.
- Harmony says the acquisition and integration of Mponeng and related assets has been "a game changer," allowing the company to grow its gold ounces and de-risk its portfolio, while expanding its margins and improving cash flows "well into the future."
- Harmony reported adjusted EBITDA jumped more than 4x during the first nine months of the fiscal year, as it cut full-year production guidance.