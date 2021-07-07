Aegon announces €133M share buyback

Jul. 07, 2021 1:05 PM ETAegon N.V. (AEG)AEGBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Dutch life insurance and asset management company Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has announced that it will buy back €133M worth of common shares. The buyback will commence on July 8, 2021 and is expected to complete by August 25, 2021.
  • Aegon will repurchase €72M worth of shares to neutralize the impact of its 2020 final dividend. Between the cash and stock payout options, 58% shareholders opted for the option to receive the €0.06 per share dividend in stock.
  • The remaining €61M worth of common shares to be repurchased will be used to neutralize the impact of shares already vested and to be vested under share-based variable compensation plans for senior management during 2017-2021.
  • In both cases, the shares will be held as treasury shares and used for future stock dividend payouts or allocation to compensation plan participants.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.