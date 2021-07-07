Aegon announces €133M share buyback
- Dutch life insurance and asset management company Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has announced that it will buy back €133M worth of common shares. The buyback will commence on July 8, 2021 and is expected to complete by August 25, 2021.
- Aegon will repurchase €72M worth of shares to neutralize the impact of its 2020 final dividend. Between the cash and stock payout options, 58% shareholders opted for the option to receive the €0.06 per share dividend in stock.
- The remaining €61M worth of common shares to be repurchased will be used to neutralize the impact of shares already vested and to be vested under share-based variable compensation plans for senior management during 2017-2021.
- In both cases, the shares will be held as treasury shares and used for future stock dividend payouts or allocation to compensation plan participants.