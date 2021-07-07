Ramaco Resources announces senior notes public offering
Jul. 07, 2021 4:08 PM ETRamaco Resources, Inc. (METC)METCBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) has announced an underwritten public offering of Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026.
- The notes will be offered in minimum denominations of $25.00 and integral multiples of $25.00 in excess thereof.
- Pursuant to the offering, Ramaco has applied to list the notes on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "METCL." If approved, trading is expected to commence within 30 days after the Notes are first issued.
- Proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including making capital expenditures, funding future acquisitions and investments, and funding working capital.