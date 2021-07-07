Purple CEO: Meme-stock investors 'fun' but the company has a real product

  • Joseph Megibow, CEO of mattress maker Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL), said Wednesday that receiving interest from meme-stock investors was "fun to watch" but underlined the value of the company's core products.
  • Speaking to CNBC, Megibow also assured investors that the company had gotten over its recent manufacturing problems and was now poised for further growth.
  • On PRPL's place on the radars of Reddit-based traders, Megibow said he noticed the attention as far back as a year and a half ago.
  • "It's always fun to watch that investment community," he admitted, though he immediately jumped into a detailed description of the company's mattress product.
  • Megibow detailed that the company holds over 200 patents, produces its products using a proprietary gel and runs its manufacturing process on machines it designed itself.
  • "Over 90% of our net revenue is from materials of our own invention on machines we built ourselves," he said. "It's a heck of a moat."
  • On its recent manufacturing troubles, Megibow described how a fatal accident at its facility led to a nearly 10-week period where the firm manufactured fewer products than usual.
  • Following the death of an employee, the company quickly received OSHA clearance to resume work, but Purple decided to shut down for a period of a week to increase its safety precautions, the CEO noted.
  • However, the firm had trouble bringing its machinery back online following the long hiatus, leading to the prolonged sub-par performance, according to Megibow.
  • Megibow said that those issues are now solved and underlined the strong demand for the product, noting that the company sells every product that it makes.
  • Purple's CEO isn't the only person convinced the company has a strong future. SA contributor Konrad van Kempen issued a bullish take in late June, calling PRPL "a great growth stock."
