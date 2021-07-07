States set to sue Google over Play Store fees - Bloomberg
Jul. 07, 2021 4:15 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLGOOGL, GOOGBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Dozens of states are set to sue Google (GOOG, GOOGL) over its Play Store app market, charging the company with illegally abusing its power over developers using the store, Bloomberg reports.
- Multiple probes and litigation are under way against Google and other big tech firms over various aspects of their businesses; the Justice Dept. and states filed separate complaints over Google's search business, while another coalition of states has sued over the company's digital advertising business.
- But in the new action - which could be filed as soon as today in California - state attorneys general will file an antitrust suit specifically over the fees Google extracts from developers for in-app purchases and subscriptions, according to the report.
- After hours: GOOG -0.2%, GOOGL -0.1%.