Fox appoints Coca-Cola's Brian Nick as new head of communications

  • Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) names Brian Nick as the company's new executive vice president and chief communication officer.
  • Nick will join FOX from Coca-Cola Consolidated, where he leads all internal and external communications. He previously also led crisis communications and national media relations for Walmart.
  • "He's a seasoned communicator who brings a wealth of experience from leadership roles in government and corporate America," says Lachlan Murdoch, Chairman and CEO of Fox Corporation.
