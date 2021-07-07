Fox appoints Coca-Cola's Brian Nick as new head of communications
Jul. 07, 2021 4:15 PM ETFox Corporation (FOX)FOXABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) names Brian Nick as the company's new executive vice president and chief communication officer.
- Nick will join FOX from Coca-Cola Consolidated, where he leads all internal and external communications. He previously also led crisis communications and national media relations for Walmart.
- "He's a seasoned communicator who brings a wealth of experience from leadership roles in government and corporate America," says Lachlan Murdoch, Chairman and CEO of Fox Corporation.
