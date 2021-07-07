Sonoco to cut Hartsville mill annual capacity by 70K tons
- Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) says it plans to permanently shut two uncoated recycled paperboard cylinder machines at its Hartsville mill complex in South Carolina, which will reduce annual capacity by ~70K tons.
- The capacity reduction is part of Sonoco's $115M investment to convert the Hartsville corrugated medium machine to a state-of-the-art uncoated recycled paperboard operation with annual production capacity of 180K tons.
- As previously announced, Sonoco will exit the corrugated medium market by early 2022 and expects URB capacity through its U.S. and Canada mill network to remain neutral at ~1.2M tons.
- Last week, Sonoco announced the expansion of its Sonopost packaging technology into Europe.