  • During Q2, Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) reports a total of $99.3M of loans funded through the Horizon Technology Finance Management platform, including nine loans totaling $67.3M funded by Horizon.
  • Horizon experienced liquidity events from five portfolio companies in Q2, including principal prepayments of $38.1M and receipt of warrant and equity proceeds totaling $2.8M, compared with $17.2M of principal prepayments and $0.8M of warrant proceeds during Q1.
  • It received regularly scheduled principal payments on investments totaling $3M, compared with $4.7M during Q1.
  • It also closed new loan commitments totaling $96.8M to eight companies vs. $48.5M to six companies in Q1.
  • Horizon's unfunded loan approvals and commitments, all priced at floating interest rates, were $143.5M to 21 companies vs. a committed backlog of $94M to 18 companies as of March 31, 2021.
  • As of June 30, Horizon holds a portfolio of warrant and equity positions in 72 companies, including 61 private companies.
  • HTFM signed term sheets which may result in Horizon and HTFM's other managed funds providing up to an aggregate of $174M of new debt instruments; it ended Q2 with $174M of unfunded loan approvals and commitments.
  • Previously, (March 2) Horizon Technology Finance Q4 results hurt by low Q3 loan originations.
