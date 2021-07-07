Horizon Technology Finance posts record committed backlog of $143.5M in Q2
Jul. 07, 2021
ridvan_celik/E+ via Getty Images
- During Q2, Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) reports a total of $99.3M of loans funded through the Horizon Technology Finance Management platform, including nine loans totaling $67.3M funded by Horizon.
- Horizon experienced liquidity events from five portfolio companies in Q2, including principal prepayments of $38.1M and receipt of warrant and equity proceeds totaling $2.8M, compared with $17.2M of principal prepayments and $0.8M of warrant proceeds during Q1.
- It received regularly scheduled principal payments on investments totaling $3M, compared with $4.7M during Q1.
- It also closed new loan commitments totaling $96.8M to eight companies vs. $48.5M to six companies in Q1.
- Horizon's unfunded loan approvals and commitments, all priced at floating interest rates, were $143.5M to 21 companies vs. a committed backlog of $94M to 18 companies as of March 31, 2021.
- As of June 30, Horizon holds a portfolio of warrant and equity positions in 72 companies, including 61 private companies.
- HTFM signed term sheets which may result in Horizon and HTFM's other managed funds providing up to an aggregate of $174M of new debt instruments; it ended Q2 with $174M of unfunded loan approvals and commitments.
