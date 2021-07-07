FAA orders inspections for Bell helicopters after crash
Jul. 07, 2021 4:53 PM ETTextron Inc. (TXT)TXTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The Federal Aviation Administration issues an emergency directive requiring main rotor inspections for ~400 Textron (NYSE:TXT) Bell helicopters after Canadian and U.S. investigators discovered a possible flaw while probing a fatal crash last week.
- The FAA order requires operators to complete inspections and replace some specified hub strap pins - which help hold in place the main rotor that lifts the helicopter - before further flights, following a similar move by Transport Canada on Monday after the crash in that country.
- Transport Canada's investigation into last week's Bell 212 helicopter accident found that one of the outboard main rotor hub strap pins "sheared off during flight, leading to detachment of the main rotor blade and the main rotor head."
- Morgan Stanley recently upgraded Textron to Overweight with a Street-high $87 price target.