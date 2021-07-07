Pzena Investment Management reports $53.1B AUM for June

Jul. 07, 2021 5:41 PM ETPzena Investment Management, Inc (PZN)PZNBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Businessman analysis stock chart in crisis covid-19 for investment in stockmarket and finance business planning selective stock for Stockmarket crash and Financial crisis primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

  • Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) reports preliminary assets under management for month-end June 30, 2021 and preliminary flows for 2Q2021.
  • AUM as of June 30 is $53.1B, down 0.9% from $53.6B in May, but up 68% from June 30, 2020.
  • Total U.S. value strategies fell 2.7% to $17.7B from $18.2B in May, while total global and non-U.S. value strategies is unchanged.
  • Flows for separately managed accounts and sub-advised accounts increased in Q2, however, Pzena funds remained unchanged at $2.9B.
  • Previously, (June 8) Pzena Investment Management May AUM sees a 74% surge Y/Y.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.