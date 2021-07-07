Pzena Investment Management reports $53.1B AUM for June
Jul. 07, 2021 By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
primeimages/E+ via Getty Images
- Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) reports preliminary assets under management for month-end June 30, 2021 and preliminary flows for 2Q2021.
- AUM as of June 30 is $53.1B, down 0.9% from $53.6B in May, but up 68% from June 30, 2020.
- Total U.S. value strategies fell 2.7% to $17.7B from $18.2B in May, while total global and non-U.S. value strategies is unchanged.
- Flows for separately managed accounts and sub-advised accounts increased in Q2, however, Pzena funds remained unchanged at $2.9B.
