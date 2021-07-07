SPAC Lionheart Acquisition II is said in talks to take payments recovery company MSP public
Jul. 07, 2021 5:38 PM ETLionheart Acquisition Corporation II (LCAP)BFI, LCAPBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- SPAC Lionheart Acquisition II (NASDAQ:LCAP) is said in talks with MSP Recovery in a deal that may value the combined company at more than $30B.
- The deal with MSP Recovery may be announced in coming weeks and MSP Recovery's law firm affiliate may separate from its data business, which would combine the Lionheart, according to a Bloomberg report.
- MSP Recovery describes itself as the country's leading Medicare & Medicaid recovery specialist, according to its website.
- Lionheart Acquisition, which is led by Ophir Sternberg, last year took burger chain BurgerFi (NASDAQ:BFI) public through a SPAC deal with Sternberg, who was the chairman of a SPAC at the time called Opes Acquisition Corp.
