Sales momentum supports food-stock names that avoid supply-chain hiccups - Evercore
- A scan into food production names from Evercore ISI finds some strong organic sales growth continuing, even as cost inflation concerns are still an "overhang."
- Doing two-year comparisons, the firm says four-week channel sales have continued to be "stable and strong," up 15%.
- Second-half estimates imply only mid-single-digit sales growth (two-year) amid expectations that the return to in-person work and school, along with more comfort eating out, will bring a slowdown.
- And the sell-off in large-cap food stocks over the past month is "largely due to concerns about pricing net of commodity inflation," Evercore says. It agrees with that concern to some degree, but says "we also view sales momentum and shifts in pricing/promotion as supportive of the names that avoid supply-chain hiccups like those at Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) or B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)."
- Pricing is picking up in the sector - except for cereal, the firm notes. It's still expecting price increases in the range of 3-4% in the second half. In the latest four-week period, it's seen a 40-basis-point sequential uptick in the average food price increase to 2.4%, with promotion mix still "well below" 2019 levels.
- But in cereal, category prices are down low single digits, with General Mills (NYSE:GIS) staying more promotional than Kellogg (NYSE:K).
- Turning to specific companies, it says Hostess Brands' (NASDAQ:TWNK) two-year consumption sales still point to two percentage points of potential upside to second-quarter estimates for sales growth of 3%.
- Despite a shorter Easter holiday, it's still expecting Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to meet consensus organic sales estimates of 5.5% growth. Chocolate sales are flat on a 12-week basis (two-year comparison), as everyday sales of Reese's and Hershey remain strong, offset by seasonal chocolate and Cadbury weakness due to the short holiday timing.
- Turning back to cereal, Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) could see organic sales downside vs. consensus in fiscal Q3. Twelve-week channel sales are down 11% year-over-year (down 4% vs. 2019), posing downside to consensus of -6%. Kellogg's (K) 12-week sales of -3%, by contrast, points to 1-2 percentage points of upside to consensus organic sales of -8%.
- And Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) 12-week sales of -6% points to 1-2 points of upside to consensus of -3%, adjusting for shipment timing.
- What are its favorite names in the sector? For large-cap growth at a reasonable price, it likes Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ). For SMid-cap GARP, it prefers Hostess Brands (TWNK). And as a value pick, it likes Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG).