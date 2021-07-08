American Assets Trust completes acquisition of Eastgate Office Park for $125M
Jul. 08, 2021
- American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) has closed on the acquisition of Eastgate Office Park, consisting of an ~280,000 square foot, multi-tenant office campus in the premier I-90 corridor submarket of Bellevue, Washington.
- Eastgate Office Park recently obtained municipal approval for rezoning, increasing the floor area ratio from 0.5 to 1.0, which will allow for significant additional development opportunities.
- The purchase price of $125M was paid with cash on hand.
