Stellantis stock slides on forecasting negative Industrial Free Cash Flows in H1 despite strong margin performance
Jul. 08, 2021 5:58 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)VLKAF, GM, STLABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) -2.8% premarket, expects a strong margin performance in H1 2021, due to positive pricing and product mix.
- Adjusted Operating Income margins are expected to exceed the previous full year margin guidance range of 5.5-7.5% in the first half, despite volume losses compared to planned production rates.
- The company expects negative Industrial Free Cash Flows due to the negative working capital impact of the lower than planned production volumes.
- Full year cash flow performance is still expected to be positive.
- H1 2021 results will be out on August 3.
- The company will host at 8:30 a.m. EDT its EV Day 2021 in which Mr. Tavares and other Stellantis executives are expected to provide the company’s first in-depth look at how it aims to compete on electric cars with industry rivals such as General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF).
- Earlier this year, the company pledged to offer an electrified version of almost every model in its lineup by 2025 and by 2030, 70% of its vehicle sales in Europe and 35% of its sales in the U.S. will be electric models