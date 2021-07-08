Stellantis stock slides on forecasting negative Industrial Free Cash Flows in H1 despite strong margin performance

Jul. 08, 2021

Stellantis Announces Investment at Vauxhall Ellesmere Port to Build New Electric Vehicles
  • Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) -2.8% premarket, expects a strong margin performance in H1 2021, due to positive pricing and product mix.
  • Adjusted Operating Income margins are expected to exceed the previous full year margin guidance range of 5.5-7.5% in the first half, despite volume losses compared to planned production rates.
  • The company expects negative Industrial Free Cash Flows due to the negative working capital impact of the lower than planned production volumes.
  • Full year cash flow performance is still expected to be positive.
  • H1 2021 results will be out on August 3.
  • The company will host at 8:30 a.m. EDT its EV Day 2021 in which Mr. Tavares and other Stellantis executives are expected to provide the company’s first in-depth look at how it aims to compete on electric cars with industry rivals such as General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF).
  • Earlier this year, the company pledged to offer an electrified version of almost every model in its lineup by 2025 and by 2030, 70% of its vehicle sales in Europe and 35% of its sales in the U.S. will be electric models
